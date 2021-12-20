Ruthie Garner

Ruthie Hawkins Garner, age 92, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late

Joe David Garner, departed this life Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at the National

HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Ruthie was born February 23, 1929 in Smith County, Mississippi, the daughter of the

late Preston Hawkins and Irene Smith Hawkins. She was employed as a clerk at

Roosevelt State Park in Morton, Mississippi and enjoyed quilting, reading and listening

to gospel music. Mrs. Garner was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Morton,

Mississippi and attended First Baptist Church of Somerville where she was active in the

Community Bible Study.

Mrs. Garner is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Karcher (Ed) of Somerville, TN and

Cheryl Morris (Keith) of Somerville, TN; her son, Joe Garner (Becky) of Brandon, MS;

her daughter-in-law, Kathy Garner of Huntsville, AL; eight grandchildren, Dedra

Champion (Joey), Jamie Dull (Jake), Joe Garner (Melanie), Sean Currie (Suzanne),

Katie Garner, Brandon Karcher, Erin Brigance (Eric) and Paul Morris; nine great-

grandchildren, Ashlyn, Brittany, Will, Whitley, Addie, Gaines, Stevie, Drew and

Rebekah; and her great-great-grandson, Jace.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Norval

Garner.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Garner will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 28, 2021

at Springfield Cemetery in Morton, Mississippi. The address is 3453 Springfield Road,

Morton, MS 39117. Remarks will be given by Mrs. Garner’s family members.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joe Garner, Jake Dull, Will Garner, Paul

Morris, Brandon Karcher, Eric Brigance, Sean Currie, Joey Champion and Scott Myrick.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Springfield Baptist Church, 3285

Springfield Road, Morton, MS 39117 or First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S.

Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

