Jamie Kennamer Elrod, age 51, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Danny Elrod, departed this life Monday morning, December 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jamie was born June 11, 1970 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Harry Kennamer and Leslie Kennamer James. She graduated from Fayette Ware High School in Somerville and from Baptist Nursing School in Memphis. She was employed as a nurse at Lakeside in Memphis and always thought of others and put other people before herself. Jamie loved spending time with her family, laughing and talking with her friends, her pet dog, Waylon, the outdoors and all the little things in life.

Mrs. Elrod is survived by her husband, Danny Elrod of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Kelsey Elrod Crawford (Jonny) of Somerville, TN; and her son, Kyle Elrod of Somerville, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Holly Murrell.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.