Linda Dianne Shubert Byrum, age 72, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late Lon Byrum, Jr., departed this life Monday morning, December 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Linda was born June 24, 1949 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late John Daniel Shubert and Catherine Marie Yancey Shubert. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1967 and was married to Lon Byrum, Jr. in 1967. She was employed as a payroll director for Baptist Memorial Healthcare before her retirement. Linda was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working in her yard, crocheting and spending time with her family, friends and three dogs. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Byrum is survived by two sons, Jerry Byrum (Stacy) of Bartlett, TN and Timothy Byrum (Cindy) of Whiteville, TN; nine grandchildren, Cody Byrum (Emily), Colton Byrum, Sierra Byrum (Zach), Dalton Freeling, Luiz Byrum, Austin Wilkerson, Kayla Wilkerson, John Manley and Timothy Morrow; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Gracelyn. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lon Byrum III and her sister, Gloria Harrold.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Byrum will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Freddie Clifft officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Byrum will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

