Mrs. Martha Jo Willis was born in Chester County on June 13, 1943. She departed this life on December 17, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Middlefork Road Baptist Church in Luray, Tennessee.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com