Nursing assisant faces charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A nursing assistant is being charged with possible abuse of an elderly adult.

The Dyersburg Police Department says it was tipped off that a 74-year-old resident may have been assaulted by staff member at the Harborview Nursing Home on Tickle Street.

An investigation found that an employee, Trina Gauldin, 48, of Ridgley, allegedly assault the victim in the victim’s room.

The department reports that the victim was seen with visible facial injuries.

Gauldin has been charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly and vulnerable adult.

You can find more from the Dyersburg Police Department on their Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.