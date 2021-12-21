Sea of Blue held for Crockett County Deputy Matthew Butler

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sea of Blue was held for Crockett County Deputy Matthew Butler on Tuesday.

The procession began at Crockett Mills Community Center and made its way through the county.

Butler had died at the age of 31 on Dec. 16 after serving with the department, as well as in the United States Armed Forces.

Butler was later laid to rest at the Alamo First Baptist Church.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of Butler’s death.

