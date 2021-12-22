Department of Health addresses omicron in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health gave an update on the new omicron variant Wednesday.

Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says omicron is spreading faster than previous variants.

She says the delta variant took three months to make it to the state, whereas omicron showed up in a matter of weeks.

Piercey says they are still keeping a close eye on the variant, but have been told that symptoms are milder than those with previous variants.

“The symptoms are primarily the same as delta, although they might be a little milder. It is just an anecdote at this point, but there are several reports that the omicron variant does not have an effect on your taste and smell,” Piercey said.

Piercey says they are also running low on monoclonal antibody treatments, and says only one type of treatment helps against the omicron variant.

They are not expecting another supply shipment until the first of the year.

