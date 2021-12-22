Mr. Billy “Kent” Pratt, age 57, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home in Friendship, TN. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Kent will be conducted on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.

Mr. Kent was born in Jackson, TN on January 7, 1964, to the late Mr. Billy Pratt and Mrs. Eleanor Ruth Puckett Pratt. He worked for over 33 years as a maintenance mechanic for the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Kent is survived by his wife of over 36 years: Sheena Kay Davison Pratt of Friendship, TN; one son: Ryan Pratt (Carolyn) of Alamo, TN; one daughter: Kristy Ness (Jonathan) of Crockett Mills, TN; one brother: Barry Pratt of Trenton, TN; one sister: Barbara Beaver (Tommy) of Maury City, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Logan, Lillie, Abigail, Raylan; Many, many friends and a host of nieces and nephews.