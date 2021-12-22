Police, TBI investigating Tiptonville homicide

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The death of a Tiptonville man is under investigation.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Tiptonville Police Department to investigate a homicide and attempted homicide at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Tiptonville.

Jeremy Yates has been identified as the homicide victim.

Investigators say this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

