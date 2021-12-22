Preston Edward Holmes

Mr. Holmes was a Christian by faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam era, received the Purple Heart and retired with the 101st Airborne after twenty years and one month of military service. Afterwards he went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service. Preston loved to participate in Civil War reenactments, and traveled many places with his wife, Christy to do so. His unit was Company G, 7th Tennessee Calvary Dismounted.