Preston Edward Holmes

Holmes Preston Reenactment PhotoPreston Edward Holmes, Paris, Tennessee
70
His residence
Monday, December 20, 2021
6:00 P.M. Monday, December 27, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home with military rites
Christy Holmes, wife; Billy Altom and/or Bro. Ron
4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 27, 2021
April 1, 1951 in Germany
Preston Holmes and Mary Emery Holmes, both preceded
Christy Darlane Ward Holmes, survives in Paris;  married: June 7, 2012
Paula Marie Holmes, Paris, Tennessee

Paige Nicole Holmes, Paris, Tennessee
Corey Holmes, Oklahoma

Also survived by two other sons
Preston is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
Mr. Holmes was a Christian by faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam era, received the Purple Heart and retired with the 101st Airborne after twenty years and one month of military service. Afterwards he went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service. Preston loved to participate in Civil War reenactments, and traveled many places with his wife, Christy to do so. His unit was Company G, 7th Tennessee Calvary Dismounted.
