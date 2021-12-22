Richard Wayne Thompson , age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Sandra Peak Thompson, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Richard was born July 30, 1955 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Elzie Thompson and Martha Christine Hogan Thompson. He was employed as a machine operator for Fayette County Public Works and was married March 5, 1983 to Sandra Peak Thompson. Richard was a member of Oakland Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, hunting, vegetable gardening, riding in the car and watching scenery.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra Thompson of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Crystal Howard (Zane) of Olive Branch, MS and Bonnie Coleman (Bryan) of Oakland, TN; nine grandchildren, Jakob, Raegan, Landon, Aiden, Elijah, Zoey, Brynlee, Bristol, Baylor and one on the way; and several brothers, sisters, cousins and extended family members.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.