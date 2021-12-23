Pattye Wales Jackson Hudson died Monday, December 20, 2021 at Charter Assisted Living of Paris. She was born December 18, 1930 in Henry County TN to the late Owen Henry Jackson and the late Ruth Lee Jackson. She was married to James Melvin Hudson (preceded). She is survived by her son, James “Mike” Hudson of Collierville TN, her brother Doug (Helen) Jackson of Germantown, TN and several nieces and nephews. She was employed by IBM in Washington D.C. and later Salant and Salant in Paris where she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son Tim Hudson, sisters Francis Goodson and Betty Olson, and brothers Archie Jackson, Harold Jackson, James Jackson, and Lewis Jackson. A memorial service will be Tuesday, December 28th at 2:00 p.m. at McEvoy Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Humphreys officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tucker Traver Legacy Trust Fund (to help spay/neuter dogs and cats in shelters) at Commercial Bank and Trust Company 101 North Poplar St. Paris, TN 38242.