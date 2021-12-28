Local restaurants still face big challenges as pandemic lingers

JACKSON, Tenn. — From COVID case increases, to a nationwide labor shortage, 2021 has presented several challenges for local restaurants in Jackson — as well as booming business.

“Our sales are out the roof,” said Old Town Spaghetti Store owner Bob Baudo. “Everything else — the employees, the supply chain — are not so good.”

Baudo says one main issue is keeping a full staff.

“It has put a strain on us, on everyone from management level all the way down to the staff,” Baudo said. “We are all working short-staffed, so managers are doing hourly work right now just to keep the place open.”

Baudo says they have had to increase prices three times this year to keep up with rising prices.

And with the restaurant’s to-go orders jumping 20% since the start of the pandemic, keeping paper goods in stock has been nearly impossible.

“The containers we were using, there [is a] shortage of. We can’t even get a plate,” Baudo said. “It might take six months for an order of to-go bags to get here, which is crazy. It used to take 30 days. So we have had to buy a whole year’s supply.”

Brooks Shaw with The Old Country Store says they have also had issues with supply orders.

“Supply chain has been an issue,” Shaw said. “Even things like the gift shop, trying to get stuff in. We will place an order and receive half of it or 60% of it.”

Shaw says with price increases, they have had to adjust their menu as well.

“It wasn’t just, ‘Let’s take care of the menu,’ or just, ‘Let’s raise prices.’ It was a little bit of a combination of both to help keep prices down overall.”

Despite the challenges, both say support from the community has helped them continue to thrive.

“They have been very good and understanding to the point where if we fail in our job, whether it be service or food quality, they are more understanding now more than ever,” Baudo said.

“The regulars have been a huge part of making sure that we succeed through this last year and we will continue to grow and thrive in 2022,” said Shaw.

