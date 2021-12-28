Mark Lawrence Middlecoff, age 65, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at his home.

Mark was born July 19, 1956 in Maryville, Tennessee, the son of the late Lawrence Herman Middlecoff and Betty Fox Middlecoff. He graduated from Fayette County High School and was employed as a utility operator in the coil shop for The Carrier Corporation for much of his working life. He was a member of Whiteville United Methodist Church and enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mark will be remembered for being a big prankster who loved listening to rock-n-roll music on full blast, going to concerts, gardening, hiking, fishing and going on tractor rides with his grandchildren. He loved all holidays with his family, but Halloween was one of his favorites. Mark was an avid Tennessee football fan and was knowledgeable about all football teams. He loved to read and enjoyed learning about history.

Mr. Middlecoff is survived by his daughter, Jessica Middlecoff Hurst (Kevin) of Arlington, TN; two sons, Patrick Middlecoff of Toone, TN and Andrew Middlecoff of Arlington, TN; two sisters, Mary Ruth Gaylon of Harriman, TN and Barbara Middlecoff Baker of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Dewey Crawford (Candi) of Clinton, TN and Tommy Dalton (Teresa) of Riverdale, MD; and he was known as PawPaw to his two grandchildren, Kaitlyn German and Hayden Middlecoff.

