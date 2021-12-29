9th annual Hub Classic held at Oman Area

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is hooping while helping the community.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers for Area Relief Ministries. We have high school basketball played after Christmas,” said Fred McKinnie, Director of Operations for Area Relief Ministries.

ARM hosted its 9th annual Hub Classic at the Oman Arena. Seven girls and eight boys local high school teams played this year.

“It gives the kids something to do after Christmas before they start into the second part of their basketball season, to get geared up for the state tournament or district tournaments or regional tournaments,” McKinnie said.

McKinnie says this fundraiser is unique to the Hub City.

“It’s great basketball. Some of the games are very competitive. It’s a great atmosphere after Christmas to get away to do some things and spend time with some people out in the community,” McKinnie said.

Plus, he says it helps the community.

“Those who are less fortunate, the homeless and also again, it helps our young people to have something to do during the down time after Christmas,” McKinnie said.

Some fans say they enjoy watching the games while helping a good cause.

“It’s a nice time for all the local sports to come out here and showcase during the Christmas holiday,” said one fan, Robert Hardaway.

“We just enjoy watching our grandson play and everybody else. Some of them will have good nights, some of them will have bad nights,” said Ronny Cornelius, another basketball fan.

Single day tickets are $7.

If you would like to see the championship games, they will be Thursday evening at the Oman Arena.

The girls’ final is at 6:30 p.m. and the boys’ will be at 8:30 p.m.

