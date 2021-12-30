US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers.

And experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated.

Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says it’s “heartbreaking” knowing that there’s a way prevent such cases.

During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children with the coronavirus were admitted per day to hospitals, a 58% increase from the week before.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

