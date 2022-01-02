Brownsville residents celebrate hospital’s reopening

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Residents of Brownsville and Haywood County celebrated the reopening of a hospital.

The Haywood County Community Hospital is reopening for the residents of West Tennessee.

City and state officials gathered today to host a ceremony in honor of the ones who made this possible.

“We did a dedication ceremony to reopen this hospital. What was closed, now will be open, what was down will be lifted up. It serves as a rally point of hope, not only for Brownsville and Haywood County. The possible has happened,” said City of Brownsville Mayor, William Rawls.

City officials say this was much needed for the growth of Brownsville.

“After 2014 when we didn’t have a hospital, we know how critical it is to support this hospital and to patronize it,” said Haywood County Mayor, David Livingston.

One state representative discussed the importance and the demand for a local hospital in Brownsville and Haywood county.

“This may be the only rural hospital that has closed, that is actually reopening. What that means to Haywood County and West TN, this is going to save lives,” said Congressman David Kustoff.

Kustoff says this is important to help save the lives of citizens who don’t have access to a proper healthcare facility.

“Somebody has a health issue like a heart attack or stroke. We all know that seconds and minutes count. To not have to make that long drive to Jackson or Memphis, but to be able to be treated right here to save a life, that’s tremendous,” Kustoff said.

City officials says the reopening of the hospital is in Phase I, but is due to open sometime this year.