1 million COVID-19 cases reported in US

JACKSON, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise, with 1 million new cases being reported in the United States on Monday.



Positivity rates have increased almost 2% in the past two years, from 17% to 18.9%.

However, the number of tests available across the county are limited.

Government officials say they have plans to increase the home testing supply in the future.

“A virus this contagious will sweep through pretty quickly, but the problem is, it does that damage while it is sweeping through, and we hope that it will come down quickly. But the regionalism of our country may make it last longer,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also changed their guidelines. The quarantine period following a positive test has decreased from 10 days to five days.

They recommend wearing a mask for five days after you stop seeing a fever and symptoms.

They also recommend wearing more fitted, paper, surgical mask with multiple layers, similar to the N95, which have proven to be the most effective.

