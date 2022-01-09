JMCHD offers COVID-19 boosters to ages 12 and up starting Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local health department to offer boosters to ages 12 and above.

According to a news release from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, starting Monday, January 10, they will now offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to everyone ages 12 and older.

Adolescents ages 12-years-old to 15-years-old are now eligible for a Pfizer booster, five months after the completion of their initial COVID-19 vaccination of two doses.

Any individuals ages 16-years-old and older that received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible for a booster, if it has been at least five months since the completion of their primary COVID-19 vaccination.

The release also states, those individuals who received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible for a booster, if it has been at least five months since completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination of two doses.

Individuals who opted for the single dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if it has been at least two months since receiving their initial vaccination.

Per the release, JMCHD will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday-Friday, and appointments are not required.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is open to the public Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily.

The news release states if more information is needed, call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.

To find out more about COVID-19, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website here or visit the CDC website for updated information here.