The Ned seeks donations of winter wear

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cold temperatures have once again returned to West Tennessee, and it’s a good time to remember those who may be without proper winter wear.

The Ned in Jackson has once again started its Tree of Warmth for 2022.

They are currently seeking donations of hats, scarves, gloves, and socks to help keep those in need warm for the winter season.

Anyone interested in donating items, can drop them off at The Ned. They have donation boxes upstairs at the old City Hall building and also downstairs near the box office.

Currently scarves are the most needed item.

For more information visit The Ned Facebook page here.