Two paintings commissioned by Jackson Bicentennial Committee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local Bicentennial Committee commissions two oil paintings.

According to a news release, the Jackson-Madison Co. Bicentennial Committee is commissioning two oil paintings to honor Jackson and Madison County’s vast history.

The two paintings will need to be 4 ft. X 12 ft. and should depict the 200 year heritage of Jackson and Madison Co. while displaying “the promise of a new century of accomplishment.” The paintings can be created on canvas, canvas board, or panel, and framed for installation. The art will be displayed on the East and West walls of the north foyer within the Madison Co. Courthouse in Jackson.

Interested artists are asked to create a proposal of their idea for the submission. The work should depict the spirit and diversity within this area, while also portraying historical milestones.

The release includes this statement from Bicentennial Chairman, Elaine Christian, “The artist chosen for this project will have a permanent exhibit in one of the most historical and prestigious buildings in Madison Co,” she goes on to say, “This painting will not only represent our history for the past two centuries but will represent our community for generations to come.”

In a statement from the release, Madison County Mayor, Jimmy Harris stated, “The community has embraced the yearlong programming and events surrounding the bicentennial celebration. We are thrilled to participate in a permanent, tangible way to mark the occasion.”

Proposal bidding selection criteria and expectations can be found in the Request for Proposal (RFP) located at jacksontn.gov and jacksonmadison200.com.

Submission deadlines for the project can be found below:

Milestone Date RSVP with intent to submit RFP: January 21, 2022

Project information online meeting: January 28, 2022

Deadline for receiving RFP: February 28, 2022

Interviews to begin for final RFP candidates: March 18, 2022

Final 3 candidates chosen: March 18, 2022

Final candidate notification: April 1, 2022

Art production begins: May 1, 2022

Installation completed by: April 1, 2023

This project is being led by Bicentennial Legacy Project Committee members. For additional information contact, Wanda Stanfill by phone at (731) 425-8318 or by email at wstanfill@jacksontn.gov.