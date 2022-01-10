Hike to retrace Union counterattack during Battle of Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn. — A ranger-led hike is retracing the steps of Union Generals William T. Sherman and John A. McClernand.

The hike, called “The Counter-Attack from Jones Field,” will take place on Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at the Shiloh National Military Park.

The hike will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days, with hikers meeting at Tour Stop #12, according to the news release from the National Park Service.

The hike will teach hikers about the Union’s push back against the Confederates.

Pre-registration is required to join in on the two mile trek. The park says the hike will be over moderate terrain.

To register, just call Shiloh National Military Park’s visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

