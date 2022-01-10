JMCSS leaders talk Jackson Central-Merry updates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School leaders met Monday evening for a work session.

The school system is waiting on bleachers for Jackson Central-Merry, and they say they are hopeful they can be delivered later this month or next month.

They also discussed renovating their theater, which was not in the original project.

Plus, they updated their website and talked about bettering services for students.

“If they’re not healthy, they can’t learn. So that’s one of our focus areas. Not only the food, but also mental and social services for our kids,” said JMCSS School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

School leaders will be meeting Tuesday for their Education Vision meeting.

