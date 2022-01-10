Law firm helps disaster victims with important documents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local law firm says they can give you the help you need.

West Tennessee Legal Services is reaching out to disaster victims who may have lost important documents.

Officials at the firm say the first step to recovering is obtaining your ID and social security card.

One attorney at the firm says he sees disasters unfold too often, and people will lose everything from their driver’s license to their will due to unfortunate events.

“You want to make sure you have your driver’s license, for example, and if you lost that, it’s pretty easy to get a duplicate from the Department of Safety here in Tennessee. You can go to the local DMV and just appear in-person and get a duplicate right there on the spot,” said Jake Old, an attorney at West Tennessee Legal Services.

For more information on how to retrieve lost documents, visit West Tennessee Legal Services or contact your local DMV.

