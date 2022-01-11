At-home COVID-19 tests sold out across Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of things have had supply chain issues during the pandemic, but what about the number of COVID-19 tests?

“Supply chain issues have been a problem for a variety of things. You know as demand begins to increase again, you go back and get those supplies and they’re just not there to get,” said Chris Stoltz, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Phipp’s Pharmacy.

Because of those supply chain issues, some doctor’s offices and pharmacies are no longer offering COVID-19 testing in store. That includes Phipp’s Pharmacy.

“Currently, we’re not offering any of the COVID test. We did early on in the pandemic, but now that the antigen tests have traditionally been available for purchase, we’re not providing that service right now,” Stoltz said.

But they are still trying to stay as stocked as they can with the at-home COVID-19 tests, but the problem is the demand and supply rates.

“We have had pretty high demand, and it seems other individuals have as well. But we’re currently unable to get them because they are on back-order from our suppliers,” Stoltz said.

As of Tuesday, no pharmacy in the Jackson area had an at-home COVID-19 test in stock. But when they are in stock, they tend to sell out fast.

“Actually having them on hand is a different story just because of their availability. We got some in on Friday, and they were sold out within just a couple of hours,” Stoltz said.

If you need a test, your best chance will be your physician or doctor’s office, and those tests may take longer than usual due to the large amounts of tests that need to be sorted.

“If you’re having trouble getting the test or just can’t get in to get tested at your physician’s office, I would encourage you to follow the CDC’s recommendation and err on the side of caution,” Stoltz said.

If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, make an appointment soon. It may take a few days until the next available testing date.

