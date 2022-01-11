JMCSS Edu Vision Meeting addresses ESSER funds, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board leaders and county leaders met for their Education Vision Meeting.

One of the primary subjects discussed was installing a new phone system with the ESSER dollars to have better communication with parents, teachers and staff.

School members updated the board on how Madison Academic High School’s second day went.

They also discussed what the next steps with Pope Elementary will be and what the superintendent will present to the county finance committee.

“What those numbers [are] and what the other numbers like demographics, the number of students that are actually in that area, some that we are not even serving so that the county commission can make a better decision on what type school and the dollar amount they would fund,” said JMCSS School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

School board leaders will meet Thursday evening for their monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

