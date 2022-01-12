Carroll County launches contest to develop county seal

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county is inviting its residents to leave a permanent mark on history.

In celebration of Carroll County turning 200, their bicentennial committee is launching a contest to develop a county seal.

According to a news release, it’s “an opportunity for you to create something that will represent this great County and used in many ways for generations to come.”

The committee says the seal should reflect how the designer and others view the county and should represent its rich history. The seal will vary in size as it may be displayed on a wall or be affixed to a document. The committee advises it should be easy to read and does not have to be round.

Entries will be accepted through February 28, 2022 and can be submitted through the following ways:

Drop-off at County Mayor’s Office (625 High Street, Suite 101, Huntingdon)

Mail to Carroll County Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box 726, Huntingdon, TN 38344)

Drop-off at Carroll County Chamber of Commerce (20740 East Main Street, Huntingdon)

The committee plans to select one winner in April and award them a $100 prize. They will then work with a professional team to finalize the design.

For additional information, contact the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 986-4664.

