COVID-19 cases surge in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn.– A new spike in COVID-19 cases is worrying local health leaders.

“We’ve seen an increase, I think we reported 1,248 new cases since last Wednesday. I can tell you it’s actually more than that because of the way we have to enter the positive tests from the state, we’re a little bit behind because there’s hundreds of them pouring in day after day after day,” said Kim Tedford, Regional Director of the Jackson Madison County Health Department.

Tedford says new COVID-19 cases have spiked especially within a specific group.

“We are actually in the middle of a surge, our hospital numbers are going up. I don’t like to speak from them but from our briefing this morning with the hospitals and the mayors, their numbers are increasing especially among the unvaccinated,” said Tedford.

This makes it hard for health care organizations to see which variant is more dominant.

“We can’t differentiate between the Delta variant and the Omicron variant because they don’t test every specimen for a variant, that has to be genome sequenced in a lab,” said Tedford.

Tedford says the Omicron variant is much more contagious.

“I think that we are in a more critical position right now with this surge because it is so highly transmissible, that’s a big difference between the Delta and the Omicron variant,” said Tedford.

She says its symptoms are also different from the Delta variant.

“It’s usually like a severe sinus infection or a severe head cold, some fever achiness, sore throat is a big symptom that we see,” said Tedford.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They also have a COVID-19 hotline if you have any questions, that phone number is (731) 240-1771.