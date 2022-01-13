JMCSS holds monthly board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly board meeting, Thursday.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris signed a proclamation that January 23-29 would be ‘School Board Appreciation Week’.

Superintendent Doctor Marlon King recognized several students that scored more than a 30 on their ACT.

JCM Early College High and Madison Academic received recognition from the Tennessee Department of Education for outstanding student success in achievement and growth.