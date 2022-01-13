Madison County Commissioners consider issues in agenda review meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County Commissioners gather for an agenda review meeting.

Commissioners say it was a light agenda Thursday evening, but a few topics include renovations on the old jail, which they say could be very expensive.

Also on the agenda, budget amendments particularly an increase in pay for law enforcement and others.

Commissioners say the bonuses will come from money from the federal government.

In the midst of the so-called “Great Resignation”, officials wants to prevent more staff shortages.

“We’ve had a real problem. It costs about $10,000 to train a deputy. It costs about $5,000 to train a jailer. Well, once they’re trained, they’re a marketable commodity. They can go make more money and you can’t blame them,” said Madison County Commissioner Arthur Johnson.

This and more will be decided at a meeting next Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Airways Boulevard in west Jackson.