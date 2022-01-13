McNairy County lawyer allegedly sent sexual texts to client

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A McNairy County lawyer has been censured after sending inappropriate text messages to a client.

A news release states Brian Jackson Petty was representing an indigent client regarding a dependent and neglect matter in Juvenile Court.

The release says Petty created a conflict of interest in the case by sending texts to the client that were sexual in nature.

As a result of his actions, the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court issued a Public Censure to Petty on Thursday.

The censure serves as a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but does not currently affect his ability to practice law.

To learn about other Public Censures recently issued by the Board of Professional Responsibility, click here.

For more local news, click here.