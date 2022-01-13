New medical clinic opens in midtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–The City of Jackson welcomes a new clinic.

Sunshine Medical Care, Inc. has opened its doors to the residents of Jackson.

Officials at the clinic says they want to welcome everyone who may need a doctor or urgent care.

Clinic leaders say they are excited to be apart of the Jackson community and that they are welcoming anyone who needs help.

“We accept patients with insurance, give us a call to see whether I’m on your insurance or not and if I’m not, I’ll get on there. Let me know. We also take workers compensation patients, injuries and also self-paid patients. We have rates for self-paid patients, we’re understanding and we work with you,” said Dr. Allison Anyanwu, owner of Sunshine Medical Care.

Leaders with Sunshine Medical Care say they are now accepting new patients.

The clinic is located at 504 North Highland in midtown Jackson.