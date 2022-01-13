Town hall on childcare, early education to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee will present a town hall meeting regarding childcare and early education in Madison County.

Parents, educators, and other officials who provide care or services to young children, particularly those 8-years-old or younger, are encouraged to attend and learn about the #BrightStarTN initiative.

Attendees will also have the chance to share their input and ideas to help develop a plan for early care and education in West Tennessee.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, January 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Madison County Library in downtown Jackson.

To learn more about the event, click here.

For more local news, click here.