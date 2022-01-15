A local church is helping residents get vaccinated

JACKSON, Tenn. — With COVID-19 on the rise, many residents are looking to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

One local church decided to bring the vaccines to them.

First Baptist Church partnered with West Tennessee Healthcare to provide boosters shots to those in need.

Officials at the church said, some residents in the community don’t have the proper transportation to receive the treatment they need.

“We wanted to bring the vaccine to the people, by being here at a church in a neighborhood which we believe, represents people that we are trying to target,” said Byron Elam, program manager West TN Healthcare.

Officials at West TN Healthcare say they plan to do more pop up events such as this one, to encourage residents to get vaccinated.