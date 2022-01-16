Hospital: Poor health only criteria for pig heart transplant

UNDATED (AP) — A Maryland hospital is defending its decision to transplant a pig’s heart into a dying man following reports that the patient had a criminal record.

David Bennett still is recovering from last week’s highly experimental transplant, a medical first and a step in the quest to one day ease shortages of human organs.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that he served time in prison for a stabbing 34 years ago.

The University of Maryland Medical Center said doctors are obligated to provide the best possible care for every patient regardless of their background.

