Civil Rights activist, friend of MLK speaks in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a local town got a surprise visit from a national guest speaker.

1/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

2/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

3/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

4/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

5/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar



6/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

7/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar

8/8 Dr. Harold Middlebrook speaks in Bolivar















The Bolivar community gathered for a celebration filled with music and to hear from Dr. Harold Middlebrook, who knew King personally.

“I served in this community for six and a half years. It has been 45 years ago, but I wanted to remind the community that the struggle is not over. The job is not yet done,” Middlebrook said.

Middlebrook says what brought him out to speak to the Bolivar community was the need to make sure their history is not forgotten, and to aim for a future of change so we do not let history repeat itself.

“People who don’t know their history can’t appreciate their present and have no sense of direction for their future,” Middlebrook said. “So I’ve come to serve among the people that I know and love to say to them, ‘Let’s wake up. Let’s work for community because we’ve got the chaos going on right now.'”

The entire event was organized by former Bolivar City Councilman, Jonathan Joy.

Joy says he felt this was needed in this area after attending each of the Martin Luther King Jr. programs as a young child.

He wanted people to see a piece of what he did.

“It was a reason why I became council, and the reason was, ‘Hey, make it better.’ Well it had stopped,” Joy said. “If we get back to the ground roots of what it is and reason, I think America and Tennessee will be a whole lot better place to live and raise your own kids.”

Joy says he actually never knew who Middlebrook was until he was introduced by a friend.

Once he found out, he knew he was getting him to Bolivar one day.

“Googled him and it was, ‘Wow. He’s been in Bolivar since 1970-1977. It doesn’t matter what it costs, I’m going to get him,'” Joy said.

Middlebrook was also on the balcony with King when he was shot. He says that is a day he will never forget.

“April 4, 1968 was a dog day for me. Every year, April the 4th is a day of introspection, and a day of reflection, and a day of meditation for me,” Middlebrook said.

Middlebrook will continue touring the country speaking to colleges, universities, and other communities.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.