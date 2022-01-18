|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Janice Marie Baker McClure, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|Her son’s residence in Paris
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Friday, January 21, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Joe McClure and Bro. Darren French
|Place of Burial:
|Birds Creek Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 11, 1936 in Birmingham, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Steven McClure, Joseph McClure, Drex Boyd, Tim Forrest, Sammy Hatfill and Hayden French
|Both Parents Names:
|Minus Baker and Agnus Newberry Baker, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Formerly married to, Joseph Edward McClure, Sr., preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Casi Marie (Michael) Sloan, Paducah, Kentucky
Rita McClure, prec. in infancy
|Sons: City/State
|Joseph E. (Trish) McClure, Paris, Tennessee
Steven C. (Gina) McClure, Paris, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Thurman Baker, Glasgow, Kentucky
Stedman Baker, Paducah, Kentucky
|Grandchildren:
|Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. McClure was a longtime member of Open Doors Community Church.
Janice loved Christmas time and so enjoyed her lighted Christmas village.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers and gifts to please make memorial donations to McEvoy Funeral Home.