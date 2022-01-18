WBBJ Staff,
Name: City & State Mcclure Janice PicJanice Marie Baker McClure, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 85
Place of Death: Her son’s residence in Paris
Date of Death: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 21, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Joe McClure and Bro. Darren French
Place of Burial: Birds Creek Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service.
Date/Place of Birth: March 11, 1936 in Birmingham, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Steven McClure, Joseph McClure, Drex Boyd, Tim Forrest, Sammy Hatfill and Hayden French
Both Parents Names: Minus Baker and Agnus Newberry Baker, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Formerly married to, Joseph Edward McClure, Sr., preceded
Daughters: City/State Casi Marie (Michael) Sloan, Paducah, Kentucky

Rita McClure, prec. in infancy
Sons: City/State Joseph E. (Trish) McClure, Paris, Tennessee

Steven C. (Gina) McClure, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Thurman Baker, Glasgow, Kentucky

Stedman Baker, Paducah, Kentucky
Grandchildren: Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Personal Information: Ms. McClure was a longtime member of Open Doors Community Church.

Janice loved Christmas time and so enjoyed her lighted Christmas village.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers and gifts to please make memorial donations to McEvoy Funeral Home.
