$121,351,000 put into Lottery’s Education account

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Education Lottery just made its second highest Q2 transfer in its history.

A news release from TEL says $121,351,000 was put into its Education account.

“The Second Quarter was significant for the Lottery for several reasons. First, we surpassed $1 billion in Total Revenues the earliest in a fiscal year we’ve ever accomplished that feat,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul said. “Second, we set a new record for Instant Game Revenues in a calendar year during 2021. We will work hard to build upon the momentum we’ve seen as we continue our mission of raising funds for critical education programs in Tennessee.”

The Lottery says over $1.7 million in scholarships and grants have been awarded from the funds, with over 151,000 students benefiting in 2020-2021 alone.

