3 arrested in drug investigation in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — An ongoing drug investigation has led to the arrest of three individuals.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two search warrants were executed at homes in Carroll County on Wednesday.

The TBI says in Huntingdon, on Clark Street, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The TBI says this led to the arrests of Jimmie K. Williams and Ricky Butler.

Meanwhile in McKenzie, agents searched a home on Spruce Street, finding methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The TBI says Arthur Teas was arrested as a result of this search.

Williams has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of schedule VI.

Butler has been charged with possession of schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teas has been charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule VI with intent to distribute.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.