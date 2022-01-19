Bronx-raised Cardi B offers to pay fire victim burial costs

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire in a New York City high-rise.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the Bronx fire.

The Grammy-winning artist grew up in the Bronx.

Many of the victims had ties to Gambia.

Families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland.

The mayor’s office says Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia.

