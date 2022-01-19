Hollow Rock-Bruceton schools to close Thurs. & Fri.

BRUCETON, Tenn. — The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District will be closed on Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21.

According to Central High School Principal Joe Norval, it’s “due to the rising numbers for illness and for the safety of our students and staff.”

Students will then be on A/B schedule for two weeks, beginning Monday, January 24.

Student schedules will be communicated to parents and guardians by school staff.

For more local news, click here.