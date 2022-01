JACKSON, Tenn. — Isaac Lane Elementary is switching to remote learning due to COVID-19.

The Jackson-Madison County School System says remote learning will be on Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

In-person is currently set to return to Isaac Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

JMCSS says no other closings are happening at this time.

