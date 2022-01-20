3 displaced by fire on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on Idlewild Street around 4 p.m.

According to fire investigators, the fire started in the upstairs attic of the house and was quickly put out upon arrival.

Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Battalion Chief Wemond Graham, with the Jackson Fire Department, says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Right now it is still under investigation. They were experiencing wiring problems at the house, but we are still investigating the cause of the fire,” Graham said.

Graham says the three people in the house will have to be displaced due to the condition of the house.

