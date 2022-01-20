Convicted Tennessee Senator to defend why she should remain in office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Members of Tennessee’s Senate Ethics Committee say they have found probable cause to remove a Democratic lawmaker recently convicted of two counts of wire fraud.

The legislative ethics panel is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss Sen. Katrina Robinson’s case.

The Memphis Democrat is expected to defend why she should remain in political office.

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson’s school for health care workers is located.

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud.

A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

