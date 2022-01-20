Haywood High School earns award for female diversity

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood High School has earned an award for diversity.

A news release from Haywood County Schools says the high school earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award.

The release says the award is given to schools with an AP computer science class with 50% or more female representation, or for having a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teachers on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Principal Brittany Avent. “We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”

“By encouraging young women to study advanced computer science coursework, HHS is closing the gap in computer science education and empowering young women to access the opportunities available in STEM career fields,” said Stefanie Sanford, College Board chief of Global Policy and External Relations. “Computer science is the foundation of many 21st century career options, and young women deserve equal opportunities to pursue computer science education and drive technological innovation.”

Haywood High was one of over 1,000 to achieve this goal in the 2020-2021 school year, the release says.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.