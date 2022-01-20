Trey Cleek to run for Madison County Trustee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trey Cleek has announced his run for Madison County Trustee for the 2022 election year.

Currently serving as Commissioner at the Madison County Commission, Cleek is also local treasurer for the Shriners, President Elect for the Jackson Exchange Club, on the Board of Directors for the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial, Chairman for the Timecapsule Committee, as well as a fifteen year advocate and supporter of the Jackson-Madison County Library.

As a former employee of First Tennessee Bank and current owner of a wealth management company, Cleek plans to use his financial experience to continue the legacy of former trustee John Newman.

“I’d be following in good footsteps,” Cleek said. “I want to build on that, I want to continue the good work John has done while in office.”

According to a news release, Cleek has lived in Jackson for more than thirty years.

Madison County Primary Elections begin on May 3, 2022. For more information, click here.

For more local news, click here.