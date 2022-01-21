THP says high speed chase ended in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A high speed chase came to an end in Henderson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force started a pursuit early Friday morning.

The pursuit began in Humphreys County and ended in the northwest part of the Henderson County.

The THP assisted with the chase, and also caught and stopped the vehicle.

THP Public Information Officer Lt. Christopher Hosick says the vehicle attempted to dodge spike strips, but was unsuccessful.

The chase ended around the 100 mile mark.

Everyone in the vehicle has been taken into custody.

