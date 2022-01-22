Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county are being warned not to approach a lab monkey that is missing after a Pennsylvania traffic crash.

State troopers urged people Saturday not to look for or capture the monkey after a crash the day before on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County.

Several monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck.

All but one were captured. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies are searching for it amid frigid weather.

The condition of the motorists wasn’t clear Saturday, and it also wasn’t clear whether any citations were issued.

