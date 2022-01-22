Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder and other offenses following the shooting of a fellow student in a suburb of the nation’s capital.

A news release from police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said Saturday that the 15-year-old male victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called Friday afternoon to Magruder High School in Rockville, Maryland.

Police said there was no evidence anyone else was targeted at the school. The suspect is being held without bond.

