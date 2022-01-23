Resource centers open today to help TN tornado survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Centers open today throughout the state to help survivors of December tornadoes.

According to a news release received from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, centers will be open today offering help to those survivors of December’s devastating tornadoes.

Each center will be equipped with representatives from multiple federal, state, and local agencies to help individuals understand disaster assistance available.

The representatives will also be available to help apply for assistance, while also finding other means of recovery programs or services.

These resource centers are spread throughout West and Middle Tennessee and will be open from noon-7 p.m. (with the exception of the Davidson County location, which will close at 5 p.m.)

The West TN centers locations and hours of operation can be found below:

Henderson County

Henderson County Fairgrounds Ag Center

119 Maple St.

Lexington, TN 38351

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Obion County

Obion County Public Library

1221 E. Reelfoot Ave.

Union City, TN 38261

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Daily, Sat. & Sun.

Weakley County

Weakley County Personal Development Center

8250 TN Hwy. 22

Dresden, TN 38225

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Daily, Sat. & Sun.

For information regarding hours of operations for the Middle Tennessee locations visit the resource page here.

These centers are open to anyone needing recovery help, from any of the declared counties who were affected by the 2021 tornadoes of December.

According to the release, Tennessee received a Major Disaster Declaration on Jan. 14, 2021, providing FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to 12 counties.

This is to help those eligible for the program with rental assistance, the repair of homes and replacement of personal property, and other uninsured or under-insured losses from the disaster.

The Major Disaster Declaration includes the following coverage areas of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties.

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for FEMA’s IA program, as follows:

1. Online at DisasterAssistance.gov; or,

2. By phone at 1 (800)621-3362 (TTY: (800) 462-7585).

FEMA’s application phone number is available from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., CST, and multilingual operators are available.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has a recovery web page available here, in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.

For more information on TEMA, find the website here. Additional information can also be found by visiting Facebook, or Twitter.